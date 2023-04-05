2-year-old dies after he’s attacked by dog while visiting family, Maryland cops say

A toddler died after a dog attacked him at a family member’s house, according to Maryland police.

The 2-year-old spent the day playing with the dog Tuesday, April 4, before he was attacked, Brunswick police told WTOP. As he and his family were leaving the relative’s home that afternoon, the dog bit him.

Police officers and first responders found the boy with life-threatening injuries, according to WRC. The toddler went into cardiac arrest before he was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.

Family members said the mastiff pit bull mix belongs to the boy’s grandmother, WUSA reported. The toddler and his family were visiting Frederick County from Fauquier County, Virginia.

The dog is in quarantine, Frederick County officials told the outlet.

“We’ve had a devastating incident in Brunswick this evening. Please keep the family and those involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown wrote in a Facebook post.

The Brunswick Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Frederick County is about 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

