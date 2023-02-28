2-year-old dies in car after dad forgets to drop them off at day care, Alabama cops say

An Alabama father faces a murder charge after leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car “for several hours,” authorities said.

Shawn Rounsavall, 52, was arrested and charged with reckless murder in the toddler’s death on Feb. 27, according to the Atmore Police Department. The child was rushed to a hospital where they died.

Officers learned Rounsavall was supposed to drop the child off at day care earlier that morning, police wrote in a news release. He went to the day care to retrieve the toddler in the afternoon and was told the child had never been dropped off.

“The father then discovered the child in the backseat of the vehicle and rushed to the hospital,” the release states.

Authorities haven’t released additional information about the incident.

It’s unclear where Rounsavall’s car had been that day, but temperatures in Atmore reached 83 degrees on Monday, according to AccuWeather. The low was 62 degrees.

Rounsavall remained in the Escambia County Detention Center without bond as of Feb. 28, online records show.

Atmore is about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.

