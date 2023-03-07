2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say

A 2-year-old died after he was left in his dad’s car for several hours, Florida police say.

Port St. Lucie police said the toddler’s father called authorities just after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6, after realizing he had forgotten his son in his car. The 2-year-old had been left in the car for several hours.

Officials began life-saving measures after arriving at the scene, police said in a news release. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father was arrested and charged with leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, police said.

On Tuesday, March 7, temperatures were in the 80s in Port St. Lucie, with a projected high of 88, according to the National Weather Service.

Port St. Lucie is about 110 miles north of Miami.

