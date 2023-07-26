2-year-old dies after getting tangled in cord of bedroom blinds, Wisconsin cops say

A 2-year-old died after getting tangled in bedroom blinds, Wisconsin police said.

On July 20, cops responded to a home on the east side of Green Bay after a 2-year-old child was “found unconscious and not breathing,” according to a July 25 news release by the police department.

The toddler was found tangled in “a pull cord attached to” blinds in the bedroom, police said.

The medical examiner determined the child’s cause of death was accidental asphyxiation, according to the release.

Police urge parents and caregivers to keep children away from hanging cords in windows, the release said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests people get rid of dangling cords altogether, install cord stops and move cribs, beds and toys away from windows, according to its website.

Roughly nine children younger than 5 die after getting tangled in window coverings’ cords each year, according to the commission’s data.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, police said.

2-year-old boy falls from apartment window while parents aren’t home, CT cops say

Toddler who loved to swim drowns after falling into pool, Georgia coroner says

8-year-old boy drowns swimming with friends, cops say. ‘Heaven sure gained an angel’