2-year-old dies from injuries after accidentally shooting himself in Dayton

A 2-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in Dayton last week.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Goodlow Ave just after 7:15 p.m. on June 8, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a man said a baby had been shot.

>> Crews extinguish fire at old Mendelson’s building in downtown Dayton

Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill told News Center 7 on scene that the victim was a “young child.”

A woman heard on the call told dispatchers that her 2-year-old nephew accidentally shot himself.

“The gun was on the floor,” the woman can be heard saying.

The 911 caller said the child was brought to the fire station on W. Third St. and N. James H. McGee Blvd.

The child was the taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatch records.

Dayton Police said Tuesday that the boy died from his injuries over the weekend. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the boy, identified as Amorie Bell, of Dayton, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital Saturday afternoon.

>> High temperatures can make playground equipment dangerous

While DPD did not confirm that Bell shot himself, Dayton Police Lt. Steve Bauer, Commander of the Violent Crimes Bureau, issued a reminder last week to parents about gun safety.

“We as a department want to remind parents that there is a lot of information available online regarding gun safety at home. Small acts such as separating ammunition from the firearm and utilizing gun locks or safes can go a long way to keep everyone in the family safe,” Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.