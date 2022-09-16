2-year-old dies with ‘multiple bruises,’ Mississippi police say. Babysitter is charged

A Mississippi woman is charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in Corinth around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a report of an unresponsive child, the sheriff’s office said. Inside they found the toddler unconscious with “multiple bruises and marks” on his body.

Investigators at the scene also found an 11-month-old girl suffering from multiple injuries, according to authorities. Both kids, who were in the care of 23-year-old Makallie Durham, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

They were later transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where the 2-year-old died Sept. 15.

Durham was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant and later charged with capital murder in the toddler’s death, deputies said. She was also charged with felony child abuse in connection to the alleged assault on the girl.

Durham remains at the Alcorn County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corinth is about 100 miles southeast of Memphis.

