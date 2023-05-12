2-year-old drowned in pool while left alone for hours, SC cops say. Woman is charged

A 2-year-old drowned in a South Carolina swimming pool while left unattended for hours, deputies told news outlets.

Now, a woman accused of not caring for the child is charged with homicide by child abuse. News outlets did not list attorney information for the woman, identified as Tailor Parsons.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was called May 2 to a home in Lamar, roughly 60 miles northeast of Columbia. Deputies said they received reports of a 2-year-old passed out in an above-ground pool, WPDE reported.

The sheriff’s office said the toddler died after being left unsupervised for “at least five hours.” During that time, deputies believe the child had gotten into a neighbor’s pool, according to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF and WBTW.

Parsons was arrested May 10 and taken to the Darlington County jail, records show.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News on May 12.

4-year-old dies after fall from fourth-floor apartment in South Carolina, cops say

2-year-old drowns in pond while playing near Florida home, cops say. ‘Horrible tragedy’