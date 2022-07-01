2-year-old drowns in a canal at an apartment complex in Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department reported a 2-year-old child drowned.

Update: A witness reported seeing the child in the canal during a 911 call at 10:31 a.m. on Friday. The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for EMS to arrive. The two-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a written statement.

The child's family was located at the residence. Officers are working with them to determine the circumstances of his death and provide support services.

A cause of death will be confirmed by a medical examiner, but it's believed that the child drowned, police said in a written statement

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355, or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477, or send an anonymous E-Tip

Earlier: The Bradenton Police Department reported a 2-year-old drowned in a canal at an apartment complex on Friday.

The incident happened at the View Carlton Arms apartment complex located at 1000 Carlton Arms Blvd.

Police said in a tweet the child has been identified, and the family has been notified.

This story is developing.

We can confirm a 2-year-old child drowned in a canal at View Carlton Arms Apartments. The child has been identified and family notified. A media staging area is at 1000 Carlton Arms Blvd, in front of Bud's Mini Mart. pic.twitter.com/AWgdDWPMTc — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 2-year-old drowned in a canal at an apartment complex in Bradenton