2-year-old drug-related death leads to arrest of Slidell man, St. Tammany deputies

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been arrested and a 2-year-old girl is dead after St. Tammany Parish deputies reportedly found drugs in her system.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Jan. 7, they received a call reporting an unresponsive child at a home on Admiral Nelson Drive in the Kingspoint neighborhood.

Emergency responders arrived at the house and took the girl and her 1-year-old brother to a local hospital. The boy was treated and released but the girl was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation revealed the children were left in the care of their relative, 31-year-old Christopher Baker, during the incident. Deputies say they searched the home and found, paraphernalia with drug residue.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the girl where they discovered fentanyl and cocaine, which possibly contributed to her death.

Baker was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for second-degree murder, possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.

“It is incredibly sad that this innocent child died as a result of an adult’s poor decisions,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug and even a small amount is deadly to a grown adult. My prayers go out to this family and to all families who are affected by this horrible drug.”

