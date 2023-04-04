2-year-old fatally shoots himself in south Arlington home, police say

A 2-year-old was fatally shot early Tuesday in his south Arlington home when he accidentally fired his sibling’s gun, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Pocassett Drive around 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call. They found a woman holding her son, police said. The child had a gunshot wound, and investigators believe he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in a teenage sibling’s room.

The child died at a local hospital. The Tarrant Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Rio Carrington.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

This was the second accidental shooting involving a toddler in the past week in Tarrant County.

On March 29, a 2-year-old girl was seriously injured when she shot herself in the chest at her home in Fort Worth, according to police. That shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Aiken Lane. The girl’s mother told police she thought that her daughter removed a gun from an unlocked drawer and discharged it, accidentally shooting herself. No criminal charges have been announced in the Fort Worth case.