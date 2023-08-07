2-year-old fatally struck in Chick-fil-A drive-thru while with parents, police say

A 2-year-old was outside of an Oklahoma Chick-fil-A with his parents when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The Yukon Police Department responded to the fast food restaurant at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, according to a news release shared on Facebook. Officers learned parents were walking with their toddler when the child was hit in a drive-thru lane.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, police and fire personnel swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate lifesaving efforts before the child was rushed to a level one trauma hospital,” police said.

But the child died while receiving further treatment at the hospital, according to the release.

Family members identified the boy as Ismael Perez, KWTV reported.

He and his parents had dined in at the Chick-fil-A before they crossed the drive-thru, aunt Casandra Borjas said on GoFundMe.

“The Yukon Police would like (to) extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family during this heartbreaking time,” police said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we offer our full support to help them through this difficult period.”

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 7.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing. Authorities said the driver of the involved vehicle was going to be interviewed.

Witnesses and those with additional information are asked to call the department at 405-354-2553.

Yukon is part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

