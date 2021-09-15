2-year-old found at her baby brother’s side along Rio Grande in Texas, officials say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

Two children were found abandoned along the Mexico border in Texas and a note was left with them, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents on the Rio Grande spotted an “unusual color” along the riverbank Tuesday and discovered the children, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A note left under a baby carrier revealed the children are siblings from Honduras, officials said. The 2-year-old girl, dressed in bright pink and yellow, had stayed by her baby brother’s side, a photo shows.

Border Patrol agents searched the nearby area and didn’t find anyone else.

In early August, the number of unaccompanied migrant children taken into Customs and Border Protection custody reached a single-day high of 834, according to U.S. News and World Report. The Biden administration began releasing the figure in late March, the news outlet reported.

Alabama Guard member at Texas border tries to traffic cocaine at Whataburger, feds say

Husband and wife smuggled workers in the US illegally onto Camp Lejeune, feds say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Petito family says her boyfriend 'left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home' as their daughter is missing

    "Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness," Petito's family said in a statement.

  • Family Holds Private Funeral for Daughter, 6, Who Died on Amusement Park Ride: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

    A private funeral was held on Tuesday for Wongel Estifanos, who died earlier this month after suffering fatal injuries at a Colorado amusement park

  • I Will Lose My Whole Family To My Narcissistic Mother

    It hasn’t happened yet, but it will. Or maybe it has happened, and I don’t know it yet. I will lose them all. I don’t have many blood relatives on my mother’s side, but I will have none. That legion of aunts-but-not-aunts, cousins-but-not-cousins — they will disappear, too. They will go, like Eliot says, not []

  • Live updates: Police name Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, as a person of interest in her disappearance

    Petito embarked on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on July 2 but ceased contact with her family in late August.

  • Frustration grows for migrants stuck in southern Mexico

    Caribe Dorvil wakes up at 3 a.m. each day to prepare food to sell in a small street market with dozens of other Haitian migrants in this southern Mexican city. Unable to find other work because they still lack legal status, Dorvil and Haitian migrants sell meals, soft drinks, clothing and offer services such as haircuts, manicures and tailoring under umbrellas in the street market. Dorvil has requested asylum in Mexico, but the agency processing such requests is deeply backed up and has not had enough resources to deal with the exponential growth in asylum claims in recent years.

  • Pediatric groups join school mask lawsuit against Lee

    Two related pediatric health organizations have joined two Shelby County families in their lawsuit against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee regarding his order allowing families to opt children out of school mask mandates.

  • Sharon Stone Says Her Late Godson Was 'Able to Save Three Lives' Through Organ Donations

    "The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family, " Sharon Stone said as she revealed River's organs were donated to those in need

  • Texas judge blocks anti-abortion group from enforcing new law

    A Texas state judge issued an injunction on Monday blocking anti-abortion group Texas Right for Life from enforcing the state's new law against Planned Parenthood in Texas.Why it matters: Texas' restrictive new law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, incentivizes people to sue anyone suspected of helping a pregnant person obtain an abortion — and awards at least $10,000 to plaintiffs who succeed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • The Twitter campaign for Afghan women's clothing

    Afghan women around the world are posting photos online dressed in bright and vibrant traditional garments - with captions like “This Is Afghanistan.”The campaign is in response to footage of women inside Afghanistan dressed in black all-enveloping niqabs and gowns. They were apparently demonstrating in support of the country's new Taliban rulers at Kabul University.Though many women said they believed the purported protest was staged.And that several people dressed in the head-to-toe black burqa gowns were men.The online campaign against this has been run by hashtags like #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCultureIt gained momentum after Afghan historian Bahar Jalali, who is based in the U.S., tweeted criticizing the black garments worn by the demonstrators. "No woman has ever dressed like this in the history of Afghanistan. This is utterly foreign and alien to Afghan culture," she said.Jalali then posted a photograph of herself in a green dress with the caption, "This is Afghan culture," and urged others to post too. Dozens of women did.When the Taliban was in power two decades ago, women had to cover themselves from head to toe. While the new Taliban regime has promised to allow women more freedoms, there have been reports of women being barred from going to work, and some being beaten in recent weeks for protesting Taliban rule.Universities have installed curtains inside classrooms to segregate men and women.Women across Afghanistan have staged several protests, demanding that the rights they won over the last two decades be preserved.

  • 'This is how we dress': Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire

    Afghan youth rights activist Wazhma Sayle says she was shocked to see a photograph online, apparently of women dressed in black all-enveloping niqabs and gowns, staging a demonstration in support of the country's new Taliban rulers at Kabul University. Other Afghan women overseas have posted similar pictures, striking a chord in Kabul. "At least they are able to tell the world that we, the women of Afghanistan, do not support the Taliban," said Fatima, a 22-year-old in the Afghan capital.

  • County-by-county analysis of the California recall vote

    CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN Sacramento with his analysis and looks at how some California counties voted in the state's recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom.

  • Rivian vehicles are now ready for sale in all 50 states, following key certifications

    Rivian vehicles have received certifications from three agencies, the final hurdle that allows the electric automaker to sell and deliver its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in all 50 U.S. states. Rivian confirmed to TechCrunch in an email that the vehicles are fully certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board. Bloomberg also reported that Rivian has received regulatory approval to deliver vehicles to customers.

  • Our School Board Refused To Mandate Masks. Now Things Are Bad. Really Bad.

    "In normal times, my job involves a variety of things... Now it's just COVID. All day and every day, COVID."

  • Woman tethered to dog is dragged to death by BART train at San Francisco station

    The woman boarded the train while tethered to her dog, but stepped off to wave at someone. The train doors closed with the dog still inside.

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Missing woman's boyfriend labeled person of interest

    Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie has officially been named a person of interest in her disappearance, and police say he is hindering the investigation.

  • 'Everybody Loves Raymond' creator reveals the behind the scenes fight over Ray Romano's wife: 'CBS wanted someone hotter'

    Twenty five years ago, Phil Rosenthal hit the jackpot that every television writer dreams about.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Awarded the opportunity to create a four-camera CBS sitcom for stand-up comedian Ray Romano, Rosenthal and his star hit upon a concept and title that’s familiar to anyone that picked up a TV Guide during the 1990s: "Everybody Loves Raymond."&nbsp;&nbsp; Yet, Rosenthal very nearly walked away from before the show premiered. He found himself at that crossroads when CBS inserted itself into the casting process for the actress that would play Romano’s wife — a part that eventually went to Patricia Heaton.

  • The safe house of Mexico's once most infamous drug lord 'El Chapo' is now a lottery prize

    Mexican marines raided the two-bedroom 2,800 square foot home in 2014, but El Chapo escaped through back tunnels. He was finally captured in 2016.

  • Children a big part of migration through perilous Darien Gap

    Every day, at least 500 migrants from around the world sail out of Necocli, a small town on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, across the Gulf of Uraba to the village of Acandi, to start a week-long trek through the jungle that takes them into Panama — the next stop on the long road to the United States. About one quarter of them are children, according to Panamanian officials, and often still in arms. While trekking through the lawless jungle known as the Darien Gap, migrants face the risks of being swept away by rivers, assaulted by armed groups or getting lost in the rainforest.

  • Border Agents Encounter 200,000 Migrants in August as Crisis Drags On

    Border agents encountered over 200,000 migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during the month of August, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told Fox News on Wednesday.