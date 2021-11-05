2-year-old girl fatally shot Thursday night in Harvey, city officials say. ‘This is a tragedy. We’re heartbroken.’

A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot in Harvey Thursday evening, according to city officials.

The girl was identified as Majestee Hale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The shooting took place about 7:15 p.m. at 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue, the city said. Police Chief Joseph Moseley II said at a news conference Friday morning that officers arrived to the scene and found Hale with a gunshot wound to her head.

The father held Hale in his arms as she was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m., according to Moseley and the medical examiner’s office. No one else was injured in the shooting.

“We’re still trying to put together specifics of the evening,” Moseley said.

The shooting was not a drive-by, and the scene was contained to a house, Moseley said.

“We do not believe there is any other danger to the community at this point,” Moseley said.

Moseley declined to comment on if any other calls were previously made to the home, if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting or if a gun was found at the scene.

“This is a tragedy. We’re heartbroken. The city of Harvey is definitely reaching out and we will continue to support the family any way we can,” said Timothy Williams, Harvey’s city administrator.

Williams said the mayor’s office is asking for more help from the U.S. Department of Justice, and the city has appealed with a grant to hire additional officers.

“We need to, I’d say, double the size of our police force,” Williams said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Harvey police’s detective division at 708-331-3030.

“We are heartbroken that violence on the streets took the life of one of our innocent children and will be working with the proper law enforcement agencies to bring the responsible parties to justice,” according to a written statement from the city.

