2-year-old girl found unconscious in Phoenix backyard pool

A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious and not breathing in a Valley backyard pool on Thursday.

Phoenix firefighters arrived at a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road about 6 p.m. She was given CPR before firefighters arrived, but she remained unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

Details on who found her, how she got into the pool and how long she was underwater are still unclear.

The incident was investigated by Phoenix police.

In February, three Valley children drowned.

An 18-month-old girl died after she was pulled from a residential pool on Sunday, the Glendale Police Department said Monday.

A 3-year-old boy drowned in Peoria, and a 5-month-old was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Phoenix earlier this month.

Follow the water safety ABCs

Police offered the following water safety tips for parents with children:

A: Adult Supervision ― Assign a designated person to watch the children in the water.

B: Barriers ― Enclose your pool with a self-closing, self-locking fence.

C: Class ― Everyone in the family should take swimming lessons and learn CPR.

