Milwaukee police say 2-year-old girl was killed in 'accidental' shooting

Milwaukee police investigate the death of a 2-year-old girl on the 3200 block of North 13th Street on Friday in Milwaukee.

A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday morning in what Milwaukee police say likely was an accident.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the 3200 block of North 13th Street around 9:10 a.m. The call was initially reported as a homicide.

The girl sustained a fatal gunshot injury, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be accidental, police said in a written statement.

The child's name was not immediately released. A 33-year-old woman, who also wasn't identified, was taken in custody in the incident.

Milwaukee police said they are continuing to investigate what happened. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

Milwaukee police investigate the death of a 2-year-old girl on the 3200 block of North 13th Street on Friday in Milwaukee.

Guns in children's hands

There have been several deadly incidents involving toddlers and firearms:

n July 1, 2-year-old Akai W. Stilo died of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child’s mother and her boyfriend were charged in the incident.

In May, a 30-year-old man was arrested after a 2-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds after finding an unattended gun. The boy was expected to survive.

“Children, in particular, are always tough and difficult for the community to lose,” said Vaun Mayes, a community activist.

Mayes and two other community leaders, Ray Nitti and Jasmine Tyler, created ‘We Locked In Milwaukee’ in an effort to deter and mediate situations that can lead to violence.

“We are focusing on teens to give them something to do, a safe place. We are also giving parents gun locks and other resources,” Mayes said.

Safe storage for guns

Roughly a third of U.S. homes with children have guns, and even young toddlers are capable of finding unlocked guns and are strong enough to pull the trigger, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The likelihood of an accidental death by a gun is four times higher in home with guns. The most effective way to prevent unintentional shootings is the absence of guns in homes.

For those who do have them, the academy recommends guns be locked away and ammunition locked and stored separately. Children and teens should not be able to unlock the boxes that store firearms, and guns that are loaded and unlocked should not be stored in a car or anywhere else on your property.

Story continues

The academy recommends guns be unloaded any time they are set down.

Reporter Elliot Hughes contributed to this report.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of a 2 year old in the 3200 blk of N. 13. Decedent was pronounced dead at a local hospital. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 15, 2022

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Jessica Rodriguez is a Report for America corps reporter who focuses on news of value to underserved communities for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at JSOnline.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police say 2-year-old was killed in 'accidental' shooting