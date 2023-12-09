2-year-old girl last seen in Virginia Beach believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 2-year old girl who was allegedly abducted by her estranged father.

Virginia State Police believe Zuri Dorsey is in extreme danger. She was last seen at her residence, wearing underwear at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach.

She is African American, 2-foot, 34 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

State police said she may be in a 2016 red Honda Accord with North Carolina tags RAZ9972. Police believe she may have been abducted by Deandre Alante Dorsey, Zuri’s estranged father. Deandre is identified as a 27-year-old Black man last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants. He is 5-11 and 160 pounds.

Deandre has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach, according to a Saturday news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police believe he is headed to Lewiston Woodville in North Carolina. The release further states that he has Type 1 Diabetes. It is unknown if he has his medication.

The alert was issued at 1 p.m.

Police are asking those who see Dorsey to call 911. Anyone with information about Zuri or Deandre’s whereabouts can also contact a Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4401.

This is a developing story. Stay with pilotonline.com for updates.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com