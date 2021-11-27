2-year-old girl missing after father's pickup found in Bartholomew County river

Bartholomew County deputies are searching for a 2-year-old girl who remains missing after her father – also reported missing this week – was found in a pickup submerged in a river Friday.

Emma Sweet and her father were last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon.

Deputies located the girl's father Friday morning after duck hunters found him inside a pickup submerged in the White River, near the end of a farm lane on Beatty Lane. Medics took the father to Columbus Regional Hospital to treat him for exposure of hypothermia.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned Emma was with her father, but investigators do not know if she was in the vehicle when the duck hunters found the pickup.

By Saturday afternoon, the vehicle was removed from the river, but authorities did not find anything that would help in the investigation, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers shared in an update.

Investigators were also able to "locate a coat," believed to belong to Emma, Saturday morning, Myers said. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has intensified the ground search and has asked volunteer firefighters to assist as well.

"We will continue to search until we find Emma," Myer said.

Emma Sweet, 2, was last seen with her father on Wed., Nov. 24.

Emma was last seen wearing all black clothes, with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies printed on it.

Anyone who has seen Sweet or has information about her possible whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 812-379-1650.

