2-year-old girl run over while playing in family’s driveway, Texas police say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A 2-year-old girl was killed outside her Texas home in what a local sheriff’s office is calling a “tragic accident.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 2-year-old Itsel Garcia-Hernandez was the victim of the fatal incident Saturday night in Von Ormy, part of the San Antonio metropolitan area, according to KSAT.

A family member said he did not see the young girl playing outside and ran her over while backing out of the driveway, KENS reported. She died at the scene.

The driver has not been charged but the sheriff’s office says it will continue to investigate, according to KENS.

“Investigators were able to determine this was purely just a tragic accident,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to KSAT.

Itsel’s mom, Maria Hernandez-Gomez, was arrested hours before the accident and was in jail when her daughter was killed, according to KABB. The family told the TV station the charge of making a false report to a police officer dates back to 2017 and it’s one they have been trying to clear up for years.

Hernandez-Gomez’s 18-year-old brother was at the home to get information on the arrest before accidentally running over Itsel, KABB reported.

About 262,000 children die worldwide annually from road traffic injuries, and about a third of them were pedestrian deaths, according to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. The study says 5% to 7% of child pedestrian deaths are caused when a car reverses over the child.

At least 50 children are backed over by vehicles each week in the United States and most of the victims are 12 to 23 months old, according to KidsAndCars.org.

