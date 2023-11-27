2-year-old girl taken by father after shooting found safe

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Mexico State Police cancelled an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Lilith Ellis Saturday, saying she had been found safe after law enforcement suspected she was in the custody of an Artesia man suspected of a shooting.

The infant was first listed as "involved in a violent incident" Saturday on the 800 block of Cannon, according to the Amber Alert issued Nov. 25.

Law enforcement suspected she had been taken from the scene by 54-year-old Ricky Ellis, who was described "armed and dangerous," following reports of a shooting at the location to Artesia Police Department.

“At lease one male subject was shot multiple times and is currently being treated for injuries,” read a Facebook post by the Artesia Police Department. The name of the person shot and their relationship to the infant was not released to the public by law enforcement.

Details on when and where the girl was found were not released by State Police or Artesia law enforcement, but law enforcement said she had been found safe.

It was also unclear on Monday, if Ellis had been found, charged or arrested for any crime.

Ellis' relationship to the infant was not made clear in the Amber Alert but court documents show Ellis had petitioned for custody of the infant on Nov. 20 in the Fifth Judicial District Court as her father from her mother listed as Missy Barnes.

In court documents, Ellis wrote he wanted to "protect" the child from her mother who he described as in need of help and "running with the wrong people."

A temporary domestic order was signed by Judge Jane Schuler Gray meant to protect the child while the issues in the home were resolved.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Artesia Police Department at 575-746-5000.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Police: Infant taken by her father during shooting found safe