2-year-old given Narcan after suspected fentanyl exposure at Everett apartment

A toddler was given Narcan after they were believed to have been exposed to fentanyl at an Everett apartment on Sunday, according to the Everett Police Department.

The incident happened at the complex in the 2500 block of Howard Avenue.

Police were called to the apartment at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a child who had been given Narcan.

Medics were summoned and the child was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made.

Everett Police are investigating what led up to the toddler being exposed to the drug.



