2-year-old and her baby brother die after family dogs attack them, Tennessee cops say

Two young siblings died after they were attacked by their family dogs, Tennessee cops say.

The 2-year-old girl and her 5-month-old brother were attacked by their family’s two dogs around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. The two children were pronounced dead on the scene.

The children’s mother was also attacked and found in critical condition, deputies say. She was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Deputies say the attack happened in the family’s home, which is located near Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, about 15 miles north of Memphis.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the children or the mother publicly.

Animal control took the family’s dogs, a public information officer told McClatchy News.

The incident is under investigation.

