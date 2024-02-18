2-year-old hit by car in Catawba County; airlifted to Charlotte: Sheriff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 2-year-old has been flown to a Charlotte hospital after a crash Saturday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident happened in the 3800 block of Buffalo Shoals Road, about 5 miles east of Maiden and near the Olivers Crossroads community.

Officials say the toddler was airlifted to Charlotte. Both the Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

