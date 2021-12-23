2-year-old in hospital with life threatening injuries after drunken driving crash

A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a drunken driver caused an accident on Interstate 20 that led to multiple injuries, Arlington Police said.

Tyler Hampton, 25, crashed into a Toyota Tundra with two adults and two children inside around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They said a series of roadside sobriety tests showed that Hampton was drunk. He was not seriously injured.

Hampton was arrested on three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.

The two adults, a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 4-year-old girl sustained minor injuries, police said.

Witnesses told police Hampton was driving erratically in a Mazda MX-5 before the crash. He struck the Tundra, causing it to go off the road, strike a guardrail, flip and land on its side, according to police.

He is being held at the Arlington City Jail. Bond has not yet been set.