2-year-old hospitalized after firing gun in Moraine

A 2-year-old toddler was hospitalized after firing a gun in Moraine Saturday evening.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the 3500 block of Beechgrove Road at 10:50 p.m. on reports of a two-year-old child who fired a gun and suffered a self-inflicted injury, Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Dyer told News Center 7.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a 2-year-old fired a gun. The bullet grazed the child, but was not significant enough to cause them to bleed, Dyer said.

While the toddler was not gravely injured, they were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital out of precaution for potential injuries.

It is currently unknown how the child obtained the gun. The parents assured they secured the gun.

Dyer reported that the parents faced possible criminal charges for disobeying laws regarding securing guns, particularly with a child residing in the house.

Moraine Police led the investigation into the shooting.