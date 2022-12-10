After 2-year-old was hospitalized for ingesting marijuana and cocaine, Winthrop couple charged

Dec. 10—WINTHROP — A couple has been charged one year after their child ingested marijuana and cocaine and was hospitalized.

On Thursday, state police charged Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 33, and Lisa A. Pitts, 30, both of Winthrop, with a felony count of second-degree reckless endangerment, along with two felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, one of which is for intent to sell. They're also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Brandi M. Ashley, the state police Troop B public information officer, said St. Lawrence County Child Protective Service called troopers to their Winthrop home on Nov. 10, 2021, the day they brought their 2-year-old to Massena Hospital. She said a medical evaluation done there showed the child had cocaine and marijuana in their system, after eating a THC candy bar in the residence. Ms. Ashley said it's not certain how the child consumed the cocaine, but investigators say it somehow happened at home.

The child was taken to Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, and upon release is now "stable," Ms. Ashley said. She wasn't able to say for how long the child was hospitalized.

Ms. Ashley said it took 13 months to arrest the couple because an official toxicology screening for a person who isn't dead can take a long time to come back from a lab. After getting those results, investigators consulted with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office, she said.

Mr. Jessmer and Ms. Pitts were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released pending a future court date.