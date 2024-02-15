2-year-old hospitalized after near drowning during family vacation to Florida, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old was hospitalized after nearly drowning Sunday during a family vacation to Florida, according to a report.

WESH reported that the family was staying in Central Florida at a vacation home when the girl, Charlotte, is believed to have fell into a pool. The toddler was found underwater.

“Charlotte is just a ball of energy,” Charlotte’s aunt, Gaineymarie Broadway told WESH.

The family, who is from Columbus, Ohio, is hopeful that Charlotte will pull through.

“What the enemy set out to do on Sunday morning, God is turning it around,” she said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the hospital on Tuesday to pray for the family, according to WESH.

“To see the love of God through these people, to just see God laying this baby on other people’s hearts, it’s giving us hope,” Broadway told WESH.

WESH reported that the girl is stable.

