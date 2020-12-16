2-year-old Indiana boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

A 2-year-old boy in Indiana died after he accidentally shot himself with a gun found in his home, police said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Fairmount, about 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The child, identified by Indiana State Police as Leighton Owings Seals, was in a bedroom when he "gained access to a loaded Ruger nine-millimeter handgun," according to a press release.

"Evidence indicates the boy pulled the trigger on the Ruger and was struck by a single bullet," police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The boy's mom, Caci Seals, 22, was in another room feeding her infant child at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

"This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time," state police said.

Authorities said that once the investigation is complete a report will be sent to the Grant County prosecutor's office for review.