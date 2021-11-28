2-year-old Indiana girl still missing after father found in river suffering from hypothermia

The search continues a 2-year-old girl who was in the car with her father when it ended up submerged in a frozen lake.

Jeremy Sweet was found Friday, a day after he and daughter Emma were reported missing, when duck hunters saw his truck underwater in the White River, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

He was rushed to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Emma was with him in the car, according to police, but was nowhere to be found when Sweet was rescued.

Sweet’s black truck was pulled from the river Saturday morning. Emma was still missing, but her coat was found downstream, police said.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” Sheriff Matt Myers said in a statement.

Emma, who has brown hair and eyes, was last seen Brown hair wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.