2-year-old ingests fentanyl; couple charged with felonies

Sep. 29—ANDERSON — An Anderson couple have been arrested on felony charges after a 2-year-old ingested fentanyl.

Trina World, 62, and Sredgfried "Bert" World, 66, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, were arrested by Anderson police after the 2-year-old girl was airlifted Sept. 1 to Riley Children's Hospital.

Bert World, who posted a $75,000 surety bond, is charged with dealing fentanyl and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of 13 to 46 years.

Trina World, who posted a $5,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and neglect of a dependent placed in an endangering situation. If convicted, she faces a possible sentence of 3 to 18 1/2 years.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, a 6-year-old girl said her 2-year-old sister fell on the floor and her eyes rolled back. The 6-year-old drew a picture of light blue pills in a bottle kept by Bert's chair on a table.

"She said (he) sells them to people to get money," the probable cause affidavit states.

Anderson police obtained a search warrant for the Ranike Drive residence and, reportedly, found two small vials in Bert World's pants. The vials tested positive for fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Inside the residence, officers found a black satchel containing hundreds of small plastic baggies and $204 in cash, court documents report. Officers, reportedly, also found multiple firearms in the residence.

While being interviewed by police, Bert World, allegedly, said he tries to keep things clean around the house and had no idea how the 2-year-old got into the pills.

He told police, according to the affidavit, that he purchases pills on the street and sells them to five or six people for $10 per pill.

Trina World refused to be interviewed by police, telling them she wished to retain a lawyer.

