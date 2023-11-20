2-year-old injured after firing gun he pulled from his mother's purse inside Ohio Walmart

A 2-year-old boy is recovering from minor injuries after police in south central Ohio say he fired a gun inside a Walmart, striking part of the building.

The frightening scene involving the toddler took place late Thursday morning at a store in Waverly, a city about 60 miles directly south of Columbus.

Officers with the Waverly Police Department said they responded to the business for a report of a shooting and met with the owner of the gun who was still inside the store when they arrived.

According to an account provided by the toddler's mother, her son removed a 9mm Taurus from her purse resulting in "the unintentional discharge of the weapon," police wrote in a press release.

'Contact with the magazine'

The gunshot, police said, penetrated the ceiling, causing minor injury to the toddler's forehead "due to contact with the magazine."

No other injuries were reported by police.

The child was released to the care of a guardian and taken to an Urgent Care for treatment, according police.

His mother was arrested and charged in Pike County Court with one count of endangering children, police said. Officials did not release her name.

'Responsible firearm ownership'

In a statement on the agency's Facebook page, Waverly police emphasized the importance of responsible firearm ownership and storage, especially for people who have children.

"Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety," the statement reads.

