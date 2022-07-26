2-year-old was killed in Georgia apartment shooting. Now 3 men face murder charges

Three men have been charged in a shooting that left a 2-year-old dead and his 4-year-old brother injured, authorities in Georgia say.

Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon, 23, Jaquiese Stephen Finley, 29, and Kamau Zyon Pasby, 20, were arrested in connection to the July 17 shooting at Deer Run Apartments in Cochran, according to a July 25 news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.

Lemmon is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Finley and Pasby both face charges for party to the crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault. All three are from Cochran.

More charges are forthcoming and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

The investigation began July 17 just after midnight when deputies responded to a call about children with gunshot wounds, according to an earlier news release.

In the early investigation, it was determined that the shooting was targeted at someone in the area, but the two victims were not the intended target, Maj. Daniel Cape told news outlets in a news conference streamed by WMAZ.

The sheriff’s office said it worked closely with Cochran Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 12 Office and the FBI Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force to make its arrests.

“This investigation took a tremendous amount of dedication from all agencies and I greatly appreciate everyone who assisted the Sheriff’s Office in this case,” Sheriff Kris Coody said in the release.

