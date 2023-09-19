2-year-old killed in Salisbury, and 12-year-old charged with murder

A 12-year-old child faces murder charges and more in the death of a 2-year-old in an incident Saturday in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jack Drive in Salisbury in reference to the death of the 2-year-old.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center conducted an investigation. Detectives spoke with the caregivers, which led to charges being issued for the 12-year-old, who resides in the same home, for the death of the younger child.

More details on the circumstances of the death were not released.

The 12-year-old was arrested and taken to the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center, where he is currently being held. The juvenile is charged with murder 1st degree, murder 2nd degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree and reckless endangerment.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Schultz at the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-713-3900.

