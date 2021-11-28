2-year-old missing after hunters find dad inside a submerged truck, Indiana cops say

Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old Indiana girl after her father was found inside his pickup truck partially submerged in a river.

A group of duck hunters stumbled onto the truck around 6 a.m., Nov. 26, and called 911, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. Rescuers pulled the hypothermic man out of the water and he was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the truck ended up in the river.

Investigators soon identified him as Jeremy Sweet, father of Emma Sweet, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Both had been reported missing the day before.

Emma had been in the truck with her father, the sheriff’s office said. Crews pulled the truck from the river with a bulldozer, but there was no sign of her in or around the vehicle.

Downstream, investigators found Emma’s black-and-cream-colored jacket, decorated with butterflies.

The sheriff’s office is searching on land and in the river for Emma, and is asking anyone who has seen or been in contact with her or her father in recent days to contact police.

Jeremy Sweet has given conflicting accounts of what happened to investigators, the sheriff’s office told the Associated Press.

Indiana State Police, state Department of Natural Resources dive teams, and area firefighters are all assisting with the search, the sheriff’s office said.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” Sheriff Nat Myers said.

