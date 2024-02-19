2-year-old Pasco County boy recovering after being attacked by dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A toddler is recovering at John’s Hopkin’s All Children’s Hospital after being attacked by a dog.

A loose dog attacked 2-year-old Noah on Thursday while he was playing in his front, alarming his family and neighbors.

“The dog just came running down the road, grabbed Noah, he was on his bike. Grabbed Noah off his bike, mauled him to the ground and off, and then we rushed him to the hospital, and then they flew him here at All Children’s,” the victim’s grandmother Marlene Barnier said.

“The dog, when it bit him, fractured both sides of his skull on the left and right,” Barnier added. “He had to have surgery. There was a piece of the brain that they had to remove.”

Noah’s grandmother said he wants the community to be aware of aggressive dogs and to judge the deed, and not the breed.

“I own a pit bull mix as well and my dog has never been aggressive to anyone. So I do feel that the owners know and if you know you have a vicious dog, you should be responsible for anything that your dog does,” Barnier said.

The family does have a GoFundMe set up to cover Noah’s medical expenses.

