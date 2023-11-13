2-year-old in recovery after being shot outside of Burke County church

Family members of a 2-year-old who was accidentally shot outside a church in Burke County say he is now undergoing therapy at Levine Children’s Hospital.

It’s been nearly a month since Daniel Vine was shot inside his family’s vehicle at the River Valley Baptist Church, where his father is the pastor. The church is located west of Morganton.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The boy was flown to the hospital on Oct. 15 after he was shot.

On Monday, his father said Daniel has started to drink from a sippy cup and eat puréed foods.

Family members describe Daniel’s recovery as a miracle.

Sheriff’s deputies said so far, no one has been charged in connection with the shooting.

(WATCH BELOW: Pastor’s 2-year-old son accidentally shot in church parking lot, deputies say)