2-year-old seen dangling out window with driver passed out at wheel, Utah cops say

An onlooker called authorities after spotting a 2-year-old girl dangling out the window of a stopped vehicle with an unconscious man behind the wheel, Utah police say.

The child also was seen trying to wake the driver in the incident Sunday, March 13, Ogden police told McClatchy News.

Officers woke Dominick Ludwick, 24, and turned off the vehicle’s engine, which was still running, police said.

Child safety equipment was not properly installed in the vehicle and the girl was not buckled in, police said.

Ludwick, who police said smelled of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, officers said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a minor and child endangerment.

The girl’s mother took custody of her, police said.

