2-year-old shoots through ceiling into family’s apartment while they eat, VA cops say

A 2-year-old found a gun and fired a shot into a family’s home as they ate dinner in Virginia, officials said.

The family was eating at their home on Fern Oak Circle in Stafford County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, when they heard a gunshot and saw a bullet tear through their ceiling and land in a hallway, Maj. Shawn Kimmitz with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a video posted to Facebook.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded and found that a 2-year-old in the apartment upstairs had “gained access to a firearm” and fired a shot through the floor and into the home below, Kimmitz said.

A 20-year-old man was charged with felony child cruelty “at allowing access of a firearm to a child,” Kimmitz said. He is being held on a $2,500 bond. The sheriff’s office did not say if he’s related to the child.

“We would encourage anyone who has a firearm to lock that firearm up,” Kimmitz said.

No other information had been released as of Sunday, Aug. 7.

Stafford County is about 70 miles north of Richmond.

Man shot as his friends played with a gun inside Georgia apartment, police say

3-year-old shot when he climbs onto man’s lap and triggers gun in pocket, AL cops say

5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 8-year-old brother, Arkansas sheriff says

Child brings loaded gun to summer camp in a lunchbox, North Carolina police say