2-year-old shoots and kills father after finding ‘easily accessible’ gun, deputies say

An Orlando mother is behind bars, charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son shot and killed her husband in their home.

Orange County Sheriff Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 700 block of Tobie Court around 12:30 p.m. on May 26.

When deputies arrived, the victim, Reggie Mabry, was found unresponsive inside the residence. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Three children – ages 5, 2 and 5 months were in the home, but were not injured.

According to court documents, Mabry’s wife, Marie Ayala, told deputies that he was playing video games on a computer in a room with her three children when she heard a loud pop.

Ayala told deputies that she got up from the bed she was sitting on and “disarmed the gun” and then began chest compressions.

Deputies said that the 5-year-old boy told detectives that it was his 2-year-old brother that shot their father.

The handgun, a Glock 19, was in a bag on the floor near some laundry and could have possibly fallen out onto the floor, according to court documents.

Reggie Mabry, 26 - the father tragically shot & killed by his 2-year-old - should not even have had a gun. He & his wife, Marie Ayala, are convicted felons.



Ayala is now in jail on charges incl. Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence & Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. pic.twitter.com/wLuQdnN1U9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 6, 2022

Through their investigation, detectives determined that the child was able to readily access a handgun, which went off, shooting and killing their father, Reggie Mabry.

Ayala is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that guns need to be secured and kept out of the hands of children.

After a toddler accidentally shot & killed his dad in Orange County, make sure you know how to safely store your guns.



FL law requires a loaded firearm in the home be stored in a locked box or secured with a trigger lock if a child under 16 can access it:https://t.co/uMmS5IgluS pic.twitter.com/JQy9Px3Hi3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 6, 2022

