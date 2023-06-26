2-year-old shoots self after finding gun in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting involving a two-year-old on Sunday evening.

According to KOKH, the child found a gun while rummaging through a bag, thought to belong to their parents, and shot themself in the leg.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the incident occurred at a the Rodeway Inn, near SE 29th Street and South Interstate 35 Service Road. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

As of Monday morning, no arrests or charges have been made. Police have conducted several interviews as part of their ongoing investigation but indicated no charges will be made.

