2-year-old shot accidentally, say Richland County deputies still investigating gunfire

A 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The toddler remains in an area hospital after he was shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday in a news release. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near Exit 73 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with S.C. 277.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was accidental, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Information about who pulled the trigger was not available. No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.