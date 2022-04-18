2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

Police have arrested a Roswell father he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child.

Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler.

Officer and first responders were able to provide lifesaving aid and the child was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

Stroud has been charged with reckless conduct and 2nd degree cruelty to children.

This is the latest of several shooting involving metro Atlanta children and a family member this year.

On April 9, a DeKalb County father was arrested after his 8-year-old son shot and killed his 6-year-old son.

In January, a 7-year-old boy was shot by his 9-year-old stepbrother in a car outside of a Snellville Chipotle. The gun belonged to the child’s stepfather. It’s unclear if anyone faced charges in that shooting.