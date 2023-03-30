2-year-old girl shot at home in south Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting of a child at her home in the Meadow Creek South neighborhood Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Aiken Lane for a shooting call around 11:30 p.m., according to police. The victim, a child, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim’s mother told officers the child may have removed the firearm from an unlocked drawer and discharged it.

The child was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of possibly life-threatening injuries, police said. The child is 2 years old, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. An update on her condition was not available Thursday morning.

There is no suspect in custody, officials said, and the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified. The investigation remains active.

