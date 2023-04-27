2-year-old shot at LaGrange apartment complex, later dies at hospital, police say

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a 2-year-old.

According to police, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to The Phoenix Apartments on Whitesville Street in reference to a 2-year-old who had been shot.

When they got to the apartment, they found a 2-year-old who had been shot one time.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and police said they tried to resuscitate him, but he died as a result of the injuries.

Police said they are trying to figure out how the child got the gun.

“It’s still completely under investigation right now as to how the child got the gun, where the gun was, if this was any foul play or if this was an accident,” according to LPD.

Police said two adults and three other kids were also at the apartment at the time.

