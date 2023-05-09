2-year-old standing in front of door is killed in drive-by shooting, Texas police say

A 2-year-old girl was standing in front of a home’s front door when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to authorities in Texas. She was one of six children at the home during the shooting.

Officers were called to the San Antonio home at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Police Chief William McManus said during a news conference recorded by KSAT.

A toddler inside the home was found fatally shot, McManus said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“A 2-year-old baby who happened to be standing in front of the door was struck down,” McManus said.

Authorities do not believe the girl was the intended target.

“Unfortunately she was in the wrong spot when the shooting occurred,” McManus said.

The police department has confirmed she was killed in a drive-by shooting, and investigators have identified a potential suspect. Authorities are not releasing that person’s name.

“Hopefully that lead will pay off and lead to an arrest,” he said.

The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck that was seen speeding away from the scene after the shooting.

“The pickup appears to be a black in color Chevy with chrome rims and a temporary license plate,” officials said.

“The person who did this — this is a pathetic act, where no consideration was taken about who might be hurt as a result of the shooting,” McManus said. “Absolutely pathetic.”

The other children in the home, ages 2 through 6, were not hurt, according to the police chief.

Police said the home “has not been a problem house,” and it’s believed “a single incident” led to the shooting.

Preliminary information suggests a woman in the home was babysitting area children, McManus said, but this information has not been confirmed. Child Protective Services is investigating.

5-year-old will lose eye after she’s hit by stray bullet at dance class, GA mom says

Son finds mom dead in bedroom the morning after drive-by shooting, Texas sheriff says

Girl, 8, shot in Charlotte home during drive-by shooting, police say