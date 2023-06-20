2-year-old strapped to booster seat for 15 hours dies, Florida cops say. Mom charged

A 2-year-old boy died after he was strapped to a chair as punishment, Florida officials say. Now, his mother is charged with murder.

Hillsborough County deputies said they responded to reports of a toddler in distress on May 19 and found the 2-year-old with various injuries. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s 24-year-old mother, Rebecca Louise Gussage-Johnston, told deputies she had punished the toddler for “acting out” the day before by strapping him to a booster seat, an arrest report said, according to Law & Crime. Gussage-Johnston put her son in the seat the evening of May 18 and left him there until about 11 a.m. the next day.

Gussage-Johnston found the toddler flipped over in the chair “suffer[ing] from seizures and shaking uncontrollably,” the morning of May 19, according to the arrest report, WKRG reported.

Deputies said Gussage-Johnston failed to call for help despite having a working cell phone, according to a June 15 news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, a concerned family member called 911 to report the toddler’s injuries.

Gussage-Johnston was initially arrested May 19 and charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect, the sheriff’s office said. After a medical examiner’s report revealed the toddler’s manner of death was homicide due to severe neglect, she was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

Deputies said Gussage-Johnston remains in custody.

Hillsborough County is about 10 miles east of Tampa.

Teen with autism dies after he’s given medicine to ‘shut him up,’ SC coroner says

Man convicted of killing of girlfriend’s 3-year-old dies in custody, Oregon officials say

Missing 4-year-old likely found dead in Tennessee, cops say. Mom and boyfriend charged