2-year-old suffers brain bleed and head trauma, Ohio cops say. Foster parents charged

Foster parents in Ohio have been criminally charged nearly two months after their 2-year-old foster daughter suffered severe injuries while in their care, according to police and media reports

The Columbus Division of Police said the toddler arrived at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Feb. 4 in cardiac arrest. She was initially not expected to recover from her injuries, but police said March 30 they believe she will survive with “long-term complications.

She had abusive head trauma, brain bleeds, cuts and bruises, WSYX reported. At the time, police referred to her injuries as “suspicious.”

Police issued arrest warrants Wednesday for Angel Foster-Burks, 30, and Clayton Burks, 34. The couple, who WBNS reported are the foster parents of the toddler, are charged with endangering children.

“Evidence suggested Mr. Burks caused the abuse while Ms. Foster-Burks was a passive participant,” The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing court records.

The 2-year-old’s siblings have been removed from the home, according to WBNS and the Dispatch.

Foster-Burks was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday, and jail records show she also faces animal cruelty charges. Burks has not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

