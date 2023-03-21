2-year-old vanished in October in Texas, cops say. Her remains likely have been found

Remains found in a Texas bayou are believed to belong to a 2-year-old who disappeared in October, authorities say.

Houston police said they found human remains on March 20 in the Vince Bayou in Pasadena. The remains are believed to belong to Nadia Lee, but officials said they are awaiting official confirmation from an autopsy.

Nadia’s father, 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, is charged in her death and disappearance, according to a March 20 news release from the Houston Police Department.

Lee was charged with capital murder Dec. 6 in his daughter’s death, a public information officer told McClatchy News.

The toddler was last seen on or around Oct. 16 — just two days before her father was accused of choking her mother, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, to death. Nadia was officially reported missing by the HPD during its investigation into her mother’s death.

Police said they initially responded to a hotel in Pasadena just before midnight on Oct. 18 after a report of an assault. At the hotel, they met with Jyron Lee, who told police that he had placed Reed in a chokehold “to prevent her from injuring their children.”

Reed was taken to HCA Hospital Clear Lake, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Lee was charged with murder on Oct. 19 after his wife’s death, police said.

Two children were at the hotel with Lee and Reed at the time of the dispute, police said. They were placed into Child Protective Services.

Pasadena is about 15 miles southeast of Houston.

