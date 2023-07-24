2-year-oldboydies after falling from Hartford apartment window, police say

Jul. 24—Frank was arrested after officers on Saturday found she left five children under age 12 home alone and in "deplorable and uninhabitable conditions," according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. He said Frank was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. She is scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in state Superior Court in Hartford.

Jonathan Feliciano, who lives across from the complex, said he was washing his car when he witnessed the toddler fall from the window on Saturday.

"I saw the child falling, he was falling headfirst," Feliciano said. "He was on the ground, face up, and he was not moving, unresponsive (and not) breathing."

After Feliciano ran over and called 911, he said a young girl picked up the toddler and brought him inside the building. Feliciano said he tried to stop her from moving the 2-year-old.

A worker with the state Department of Children and Families said one of the injured boy's four sisters told her that the child fell off a bed and hit his head on the metal railing in the bedroom, according to a report by Hartford Police Officer Yanique Sinclair.

The DCF worker reported that the girl later changed her statement, saying she hadn't been feeling well and had been lying down throughout the day, according to Sinclair. The girl said one of her sisters came into the room and told her that the boy, known as "Papa," had fallen through the window, according to the DCF worker's report to the officer. The girl said she then ran outside, picked up the boy, brought him inside and notified her mother, the DCF worker told police, according to the report.

Frank said she left the boy and his four older siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers, Hartford Police Officer Andres Ramos wrote in the report. She said a man was supposed to come watch the children, adding that he had told her to go to the store and he would be there a few minutes later, Ramos reported.

Police detained Frank and were preparing to have her interviewed by detectives when Ramos was ordered to take her back to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. In the intensive care unit, a doctor told Frank that her son was brain dead and unable to breathe for himself, adding that he was "having numerous blood transfusions, which were immediately bled out as soon as they were applied," Ramos reported.

Frank was given the option to end treatment, but she asked hospital staff members to continue trying to save her son, according to Ramos.

Frank was allowed to visit her son for several minutes before being taken to be interviewed by detectives, the officer added.

Inside the apartment, several officers noted in their reports about the poor living conditions.

"The air within the apartment was heavy with an overwhelming foul odor," Officer Alexander Clifford wrote.

But the DCF worker, Roxanna Dombrowski, said the agency had been at the apartment about a month before "and the condition of the apartment was not that abysmal," Sinclair reported.