2 Olympia businesses expanding, 1 will close and plan to convert hotel into housing advances

Legends Arcade, which opened last spring in the Olympia Press Building (the big orange building at State Avenue and Capitol Way) has a second act: expanding into a corner space in the same location and opening Legends Kitchen and Bar.

The space, which is right on the corner of State Avenue and Capitol Way, used to be home to a wine bar called Happy Hour Olympia that closed over the summer.

Now, arcade owners Patrick and Christina Costelo are working on the site to get it ready for a December or early January opening. It will serve paninis, hot dogs, sandwiches, small bites, plus have a full-service bar that offers mixed drinks, including a cocktail they plan to call, “The Pac-Man.”

Although the arcade serves beer, hard seltzers and snacks, customers wanted more food and beverage options, Christina said.

Legends Kitchen and Bar also will have a children’s menu so that parents can order food and have it delivered to the arcade, she said.

The arcade, which opened in March, has video games, pinball machines and other activities.

Christina said the business has been well received and has become a destination for birthday parties and company events.

The kitchen and bar hours will mirror the arcade hours, operating 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays, noon to 1 a.m. Saturdays and noon to 11 p.m. Sundays.

Other business happenings

The downtown restaurant and bar known as Cove Olympia at 311 Capitol Way is also expanding with a new event space, the business announced on Facebook.

“It can comfortably fit up to 65 people and includes an 82-inch TV, sound system, bar, and microphone for speaking,” the post reads. “It is the perfect spot for your meetings and work functions, celebrations, catering, or any other large party needs.”

The business will begin taking reservations for the space on Dec. 10, the post reads.

Burial Grounds Coffee Collective at 601 Capitol Way S. will close Dec. 17, the business announced.

“Thank you everyone for everything over the years,” the message reads.

Burial Grounds was previously on Fifth Avenue, across from the Capitol Theater, and later moved to a corner location at Capitol Way and Legion Way.

Real Estate

A desire to make a text amendment to the Evergreen Park PUD in west Olympia is set to come before the Olympia Hearings Examiner, the city announced.

Why make a text amendment? Because the Evergreen Park area, which includes the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake on Evergreen Park Drive, does not allow multifamily housing.

And yet the owner of the hotel would like to make that change to possibly convert the hotel into apartments.

The public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. The meeting also can be watched online.

Portland-area architect Philip Stewart is representing the hotel owner, California Investment LLC.

