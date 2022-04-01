2 Olympia police officers stabbed, suspect shot in west side incident Thursday evening

Two Olympia police officers were stabbed and a male suspect was shot by police in an incident that unfolded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

About 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fern Street Southwest, near the Olympia Auto Mall, after a report of a person trying to set a fire outside an apartment, Police Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian Thursday evening.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the fire, Lower said.

When police arrived, the fire had been put out, but there were signs of trash outside the door, and the person inside the apartment said the door had been glued shut.

The suspect, meanwhile, retreated to his own apartment, Lower said. Police tried to communicate with the suspect, including with the assistance of a designated crisis responder.

Finally, police obtained a search warrant to enter the suspect’s apartment. That’s when the two officers were stabbed in the legs by the suspect. One of those officers shot the suspect, Lower said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Lower said one was in serious but stable condition Thursday night, and the other suffered an injury that is not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is in critical condition at a Pierce County hospital, Lower said.

Because of the officer-involved shooting, the incident is being investigated by the Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team.